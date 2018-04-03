Quirky beach towns, deliciously fresh seafood, and dramatic hikes and drives: discover what the locals love with Moon Monterey & Carmel. Inside you’ll find:

including long weekends in Monterey, Carmel, and Santa Cruz, and a three-day road trip from Big Sur to Cambria The top sights and unique experiences: Visit the famous Monterey Bay Aquarium or take a whale-watching tour to catch a glimpse of sea otters, harbor seals, and migrating whales in the wild. Stroll along soft sand beaches or browse artisan galleries and boutiques in Carmel’s idyllic downtown. Explore the stunning coastline on a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, dive into a kelp forest, or rent a surfboard and catch a wave. Cruise along the Pacific Coast Highway to Big Sur and pull over to soak up the breathtaking ocean view, or wander the halls of the opulent Hearst Castle. Catch happy hour at a historic brewery, or enjoy a dinner of fresh seafood as the sun sets over the bay

from Monterey local Stuart Thornton on when to go, how to get around, where to eat, and where to stay, from budget motels to historic inns Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

on the culture, history, weather, and wildlife Full coverage of Monterey, Carmel, Santa Cruz, Big Sur, Cambria, San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Salinas

With Moon Monterey & Carmel’s practical tips and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.





Driving through? Check out Moon Pacific Coast Highway Road Trip. Exploring more of the Golden State? Try Moon Northern California.