From foggy cliffs and towering redwoods to warm sands and legendary surf, explore the best of the golden coast with Moon Coastal California. Inside you’ll find:
Hitting the road? Try Moon California Road Trip. Headed to the national parks? Check out Moon Death Valley National Park or Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon.
- Flexible itineraries including six days in Central California, five days on the North Coast, and multiple road trip itineraries that can be combined into an epic two-week Pacific Coast road trip
- Strategic advice for families, adventure seekers, romantic getaways, outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, and more
- The top beaches for surfing, wildlife viewing, solitude, scuba diving, snorkeling, hiking, and more
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss highlights: Soak up the solitude and rugged beauty of the North Coast beaches, or opt for sun and sand in San Diego. Explore the world-class museums and plunging city streets of San Francisco, sip your way through Napa and Sonoma, or gaze at skyscraping redwoods in Muir Woods. Catch a wave in a classic surf town, explore sea caves by kayak, or hike winding cliffside trails. Feast on local Dungeness crab, sample stouts at a coastal microbrewery, or find the best tacos in Los Angeles
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Expert advice from Monterey local and surfer Stuart Thornton on where to stay, where to eat, and how to get around
- Background information on California’s landscape, plants and animals, history, and culture
- Handy tips for international visitors, seniors, families with kids, LGBTQ+ travelers, and travelers with disabilities
