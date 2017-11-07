Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon California Road Trip
San Francisco, Yosemite, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon, Los Angeles & the Pacific Coast
Hit the Road with Moon Travel Guides!Read More
From the waterfalls of Yosemite and the colorful Grand Canyon to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Golden Gate Bridge, cruise through the best of the West with Moon California Road Trip. Inside you’ll find:
Doing more than driving through? Check out Moon California, Moon Grand Canyon, or Moon Yosemite, Sequoia & Kings Canyon.
- Maps and Driving Tools: Over 40 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, and detailed directions for the entire route
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best hikes, views, restaurants, and more, you can ride a cable car in San Francisco or hike Half Dome, descend deep into the Grand Canyon, or hit the waves in a classic SoCal surf town. Wander through history at Alcatraz, snap a photo at Big Sur, or marvel at jellyfish at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Chow down on an authentic Mission burrito, lunch on fish tacos by the beach, or watch the sunset from a rooftop bar in Los Angeles
- Flexible Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week route from San Francisco to Yosemite, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Los Angeles, and Southern California, mix and match sections for shorter road trips, or follow strategic itineraries for spending time in big cities and small towns along the way
- Local Insight: Surfer and adventurer Stuart Thornton shares his thirst for the next secluded beach, quirky pit stop, and mountaintop vista
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, and suggestions for international visitors, LGBTQ+ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
