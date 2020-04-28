



Carmen never grew up with a family to come home to. In fact, home was a four-letter word for her. Peter longed to be rid of his overprotective, overbearing family so he could finally be out of the shadow and into his own spotlight. Bee loved her mom more than anything in the world, and knew that even if she had to transfer to a school in a different city, her mom was supporting her all the way. But when the paths of these three finally collide, they set off a chain of events that impact not just their past and present, but the future of everyone around them.





With a mesmerizing setting and a gripping voice told from multiple point of views, VIKING is a story about uncovering truths, redefining family, and defying people’s expectations.