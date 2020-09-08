Explore the eccentric art installations, historic adobe pueblos, and rugged high desert trails of the Land of Enchantment with Moon Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries for art-lovers, outdoors enthusiasts, families, and more, including weekend getaways to each of the three cities

Race down the slopes of Taos Ski Valley or mountain bike through stands of piñon and juniper near Santa Fe. Hike through thick alpine forests, raft the wild rapids of the Rio Grande Gorge, or capture the best view in New Mexico from a hot air balloon. Wander around the archeological sites and cave apartments of Bandelier National Monument, spot elk in Valles Caldera National Preserve, or trek alongside ancient rock carvings at Petroglyph National Monument Top experiences and unique activities: Mingle with local artists in the vibrant galleries of Santa Fe, visit Georgia O’Keefe’s studio at Ghost Ranch, and experience peak relaxation at a world-class spa. Observe a traditional dance ceremony at a pueblo, admire handmade art and jewelry at the Santa Fe Indian Market, and learn about Native American history at one of the region’s many cultural museums

: Dive into traditional New Mexican dishes drenched in spicy red and green chile sauces or indulge in a juicy green chile cheeseburger. Sip on a sunset margarita at a mellow open-air bar or taste local spirits in a trendy cocktail lounge. Take a culinary tour of Santa Fe’s growing food truck scene or explore Albuquerque’s lively beer culture Expert insight from Santa Fe local Steven Horak

from Santa Fe local Steven Horak Vibrant full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Helpful background information on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture

With Moon Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience New Mexico your way.





