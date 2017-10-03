Whether you’re in search of hot peppers, boundary-pushing art, or a scenic mesa hike, explore the Land of Enchantment’s unique magic with Moon Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic, flexible itineraries with ideas for art-lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and more, plus weekend getaways to each of the three cities

The top experiences and unique activities: Take a hike (for a day or even a week) along aspen-filled mountainsides or ski the thrilling downhill runs of Taos Valley. Check out the vibrant art, film, and music scene in Santa Fe, wander through crumbling Franciscan mission churches, or visit ancient cave dwellings. Uncover New Mexico's countercultural side at quirky stops like the Tinkertown Museum or a ghost town, sample authentic Southwestern cuisine (don't skimp on the hot chiles!), and observe a tribal dance ceremony at one of the state's many pueblos

Local insight from Santa Fe resident Steven Horak

Honest advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around

Notable sights outside of the cities, including: Pecos National Historical Park, Los Alamos, Bandelier National Monument, Acoma Pueblo, the Turquoise Trail, the Jemez Mountain Trail, and more

Full-color, vibrant photos and detailed maps throughout

Thorough information including background on the landscape, wildlife, climate, and local culture

With Moon Santa Fe, Taos & Albuquerque’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience New Mexico your way.





