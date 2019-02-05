Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion
Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion

by Steven Bohls

On Sale

Feb 19, 2019

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781484730485

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure / General

Description

With a turn of a key, Jed discovers he’s more (and less) than he could have ever imagined. But as more questions than answers surface, Jed digs deeper into his history-and goes further into himself.

Who is his father? Where is his mother? What is this place? How did these dreadnaughts get here? And . . . why is this happening to him?

Strange truths, unexpected twists, and powerful revelations unfold as Jed confronts his past and contemplates his future.

What's Inside

Praise

PRAISE FOR JED AND THE JUNKYARD WAR

"A well-wrought debut with enough of a start on both the plot and world-building to leave readers impatient for the follow-up."—Kirkus
Jed and the Junkyard War