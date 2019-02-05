Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 19, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

With a turn of a key, Jed discovers he’s more (and less) than he could have ever imagined. But as more questions than answers surface, Jed digs deeper into his history-and goes further into himself.



Who is his father? Where is his mother? What is this place? How did these dreadnaughts get here? And . . . why is this happening to him?



Strange truths, unexpected twists, and powerful revelations unfold as Jed confronts his past and contemplates his future.