"A heartfelt, empathetic, and sometimes humorous look into the real lives of cancer patients and their interactions with a world famous surgical oncologist. Dr. Curley invites the reader into his emotional partnership with cancer patients as he serves as their sometimes surgeon, sometimes friend, and consummate doctor. His passion for his work and his love for his patients is tangible on every page."—

Maria C. Russell, MD, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, Emory University Midtown