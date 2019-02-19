When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has only grown, making Frosty one of the most recognized and beloved characters ever created. This padded board book edition features the lyrics of the classic song, allowing children to follow along as Frosty comes to life and joyfully marches throughout town. With illustrations from the iconic TV special, this addition to the Frosty brand is bound to become a holiday favorite.