On Holy Ground
365 Devotions for Miraculous Mornings and Grace-Filled Days
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Make prayer a priority with the practical guidance and inspiration in this 365-day devotional. Created by the founder of Pray.com, On Holy Ground offers short devotional readings, prayer starters, and journaling space to help you start your day with purpose. Whether you are headed to a board room or a carpool, tackling clients or kiddos, these pages will help you reduce stress and create healthy habits and relationships between you and those around you.
More than 12 million subscribers turn to Pray.com for inspiration and encouragement for their busy lives, making it the #1 app for daily prayer and the world’s most popular faith-based wellness resource. Now you can bring that inspiration to your morning quiet time to grow your faith, indulge in the ultimate form of self-care, and prepare yourself for whatever the day may bring. On Holy Ground will help you seize the day with joy and determination, gratitude and confidence, for your faith and life.
