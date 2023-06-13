Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Ninth Man
The Ninth Man

by Steve Berry

by Grant Blackwood

Hardcover
On Sale

Jun 13, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing

ISBN-13

9781538721070

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Historical

Description

From New York Times bestselling authors Steve Berry and Grant Blackwood, comes a new thrilling historical adventure centering around Luke Daniels, series regular in the Cotton Malone series.

The Ninth Man is a high‑concept historical action story that dabbles in secrets and conspiracies which introduces Luke Daniels, Magellan Billet officer and relative to a former President eager to make his own mark, as a character with the charm and strength to anchor his own series.

Luke Daniels unpacks the theory regarding the 1963 Kennedy assassination, one that says the fatal bullet came from a misfire of a Secret Service automatic rifle. A fascinating theory backed by facts takes Daniels to across the United States and abroad as he begins to unravel the most infamous unsolved history in American history, as powerful forces fight him every step of the way.

