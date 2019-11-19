Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure(TM): The Guide to a Bodacious Life

Party on, dudes! This excellent book of wit and wisdom celebrates the genius of the world-famous Wyld Stallyns and their time-traveling adventure.







Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure characters and images (TM) & © 1989, 2020 Creative Licensing Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey characters and images (TM) & © 1991, 2020 Creative Licensing Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Once, Bill and Ted made history. Now, they’re ready to share the knowledge they’ve gained traveling through time. This hardcover companion toandfeatures full-color film images and original illustrations and gives advice on how to live a non-heinous life, how to start a band when you can’t play any instruments, how to find the most-triumphant locations in any food court, and how to make friends with difficult dudes–from Genghis Khan to your history teacher! This collectible book is sure to become a most outstanding favorite, just like the excellent movies that inspired it.