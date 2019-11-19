Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure(TM): The Guide to a Bodacious Life
Party on, dudes! This excellent book of wit and wisdom celebrates the genius of the world-famous Wyld Stallyns and their time-traveling adventure.
Once, Bill and Ted made history. Now, they’re ready to share the knowledge they’ve gained traveling through time. This hardcover companion to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey features full-color film images and original illustrations and gives advice on how to live a non-heinous life, how to start a band when you can’t play any instruments, how to find the most-triumphant locations in any food court, and how to make friends with difficult dudes–from Genghis Khan to your history teacher! This collectible book is sure to become a most outstanding favorite, just like the excellent movies that inspired it.
