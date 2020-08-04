Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Know Thyself

The Science of Self-Awareness

The surprising science of the human mind’s greatest power: introspection

It happens to everyone: You are asked a question — even something you know well, such as the name of a longtime colleague — and can’t answer. The information is stuck on the tip of your tongue. It’s an experience so frustrating that it seems like it must be a brain malfunction. In fact, it’s actually a hallmark of our greatest power: self-awareness.

As cognitive neuroscientist Stephen M. Fleming shows in Know Thyself, self-awareness shapes our intelligence, memory, and conscious experience. It’s integral to how we teach and learn. We use it every time we weigh difficult questions, such as assessing how we’d respond in a crisis. Drawing on psychology and neuroscience, Fleming provides deep insight into how self-awareness works, and how we can enhance our ability to know our strengths and weaknesses. In the end, this book isn’t just about psychology: it’s about the science of human excellence.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Cognitive Neuroscience & Cognitive Neuropsychology

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781549142475

Edition: Unabridged

