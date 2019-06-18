The classic, in-depth history of psychoanalysis, presenting over a hundred years of thought and theories



Sigmund Freud’s concepts have become a part of our psychological vocabulary: unconscious thoughts and feelings, conflict, the meaning of dreams, the sensuality of childhood. But psychoanalytic thinking has undergone an enormous expansion and transformation since Freud’s death in 1939. With Freud and Beyond, Stephen A. Mitchell and Margaret J. Black make the full scope of twentieth century psychoanalytic thinking-from Harry Stack Sullivan to Jacques Lacan; D.W. Winnicott to Melanie Klein-available for the first time.



Richly illustrated with case examples, this lively, jargon-free introduction makes modern psychoanalytic thought accessible at last.



