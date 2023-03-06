Description

Move over Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—Peacemaker is now on the scene and he’s bringing along more than 100 of the most colorful characters from all corners of the DC Multiverse in this officially licensed book.



Peacemaker had a long road to the spotlight and he’s not alone. There are dozens of unique, sometimes absurd, and yet truly memorable characters waiting for their chance to shine. Strange and Unsung All-Stars of the DC Multiverse celebrates some of the quirkiest, most compelling, and ready-for-primetime characters from throughout DC’s history. With peculiar powers—like Matter-Eater Lad to Arm-Fall-Off Boy—and one-of-a-kind costumes—from Red Tornado with her red long johns and a cooking pot for a helmet to Blue Snowman with her wintry robotic armor—these characters are truly unforgettable. Dive in and discover your next favorite DC Super Hero or Villain.

