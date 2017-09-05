Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Prince in Disguise
Someday I want to live in a place where I never hear “You’re Dusty’s sister?” ever again.
Life is real enough for Dylan-especially as the ordinary younger sister of Dusty, former Miss Mississippi and the most perfect, popular girl in Tupelo. But when Dusty wins the hand of the handsome Scottish laird-to-be Ronan on the TRC television network’s crown jewel, Prince in Disguise, Dylan has to face a different kind of reality: reality TV.
As the camera crew whisks them off to Scotland to film the lead-up to the wedding, camera-shy Dylan is front and center as Dusty’s maid of honor. The producers are full of surprises-including old family secrets, long-lost relatives, and a hostile future mother-in-law who thinks Dusty and Dylan’s family isn’t good enough for her only son. At least there’s Jamie, an adorably bookish groomsman who might just be the perfect antidote to all Dylan’s stress . . . if she just can keep TRC from turning her into the next reality show sensation.
As the camera crew whisks them off to Scotland to film the lead-up to the wedding, camera-shy Dylan is front and center as Dusty’s maid of honor. The producers are full of surprises-including old family secrets, long-lost relatives, and a hostile future mother-in-law who thinks Dusty and Dylan’s family isn’t good enough for her only son. At least there’s Jamie, an adorably bookish groomsman who might just be the perfect antidote to all Dylan’s stress . . . if she just can keep TRC from turning her into the next reality show sensation.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A glittery, holiday-themed, girl-meets-boy-under-less-than-usual-circumstances romance."—Kirkus
"Prince in Disguise is the perfect winter getaway in book form. Readers will enjoy every minute of this hilarious holiday read...The setting is magical... Strohm writes incredibly fun and quirky characters... Readers won't want the story to end."—Romantic Times Book Reviews
"Hilarious... full of bubbly dialogue... It captures the best of British rom-coms with its grand gestures, big musical numbers, and swoony romantic moments, all set against a dreamy, snowy backdrop... A solid romantic comedy."—Xpress Reviews
Accolades:
BNTeen's Best YA Rom Coms of 2017
Bustle: 11 Books about TV to Get You Off the Couch & Into the Park This Summer (2018, selection)
BNTeen: New Releases: Greek Gods, French Chefs, and Dark Magic, selection (2018)
New York Public Library:12 Cozy Reads for Christmas 2018, selection
2018 Cybils Award, Young Adult Fiction Nominee