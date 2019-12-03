Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Race

Join Miradero’s favorite PALs as they explore the frontier and beyond in the third installment of an adventurous original fiction chapter book series inspired by DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free.





Friends fight sometimes, but they always make up…right? Lucky, Pru, and Abigail love being at Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy. They’re learning tons of new riding skills, spending so much time with their horses, and making a bunch of new friends. But lately those new friends have been arguing a lot. Headmaster Perkins decides to hold a scavenger hunt for the students, promising a mystery grand prize for the team that finishes first. The PALs and their friends are all excited until they find out that their chosen teams will be split up and they’ll have to work with the people they’ve been fighting with.





Will the PALs be able to convince their unlikely teammates to work together, or will their hopes of winning the scavenger hunt be blown away?





DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2020 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.