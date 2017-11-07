Spirit Riding Free: Pru's Diary

Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free with this new series, written in diary format, featuring the innermost thoughts of Pru Granger as she adventures with her best friends, Lucky and Abigail!





Dear Diary,





Can you believe Lucky, Abigail and I are traveling to a circus exhibition with El Circo dos Grillos? It’s supposed to be the most spectacular event, with tons of circuses performing their best acts and sharing in amazing traditions. I’ll even get do my clown act…but I’m feeling a bit nervous about it. I wish Dad and Mom were here to help me out. Especially now, since this girl Catalina keeps acting like her clown performance is going to be better than mine. I know it’s not a competition, but it’s sure starting to feel that way. It’ll just have to be my best performance EVER!





Here goes nothing!

Pru