Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Spirit Riding Free: PALs Forever

Spirit Riding Free: PALs Forever

by

 

Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free with this adventurous new series, written in letter format, featuring the innermost thoughts of all of Miradero’s best PALs–Pru, Abigail, and Lucky!
Dear Friend,
The PALs are splitting up for spring break! Pru’s staying in Miradero to help her dad on the range, Abigail is visiting her fancy cousin, and Lucky is going on vacation to Destiny Falls with her dad and new stepmom. As if being apart isn’t weird enough, nothing over break is going as expected! Pru needs to run a children’s rodeo by herself, Abigail’s cousin Ariella doesn’t want to spend time with her, and Lucky’s cousin Julian keeps hinting that Lucky’s family might want to extend their visit to Destiny Falls…permanently! Not being together is hard, but we’re still there for one another through it all.
PALs Forever!
Pru, Abigail, and Lucky

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: February 5th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316413619

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Buy Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Walmart
Target
Books-A-Million
Powell's
Indiebound