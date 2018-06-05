Spirit Riding Free: PALs Forever

Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free with this adventurous new series, written in letter format, featuring the innermost thoughts of all of Miradero’s best PALs–Pru, Abigail, and Lucky!

Dear Friend,

The PALs are splitting up for spring break! Pru’s staying in Miradero to help her dad on the range, Abigail is visiting her fancy cousin, and Lucky is going on vacation to Destiny Falls with her dad and new stepmom. As if being apart isn’t weird enough, nothing over break is going as expected! Pru needs to run a children’s rodeo by herself, Abigail’s cousin Ariella doesn’t want to spend time with her, and Lucky’s cousin Julian keeps hinting that Lucky’s family might want to extend their visit to Destiny Falls…permanently! Not being together is hard, but we’re still there for one another through it all.

PALs Forever!

Pru, Abigail, and Lucky

