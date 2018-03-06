Spirit Riding Free: Lucky's Guide to Horses & Friendship

Join Spirit, Lucky, and the rest of the PALs in this interactive guidebook that includes a giant poster, stencils, postcards, crafts, recipes, quizzes, games, and more!





In this must-have guidebook, Lucky Prescott and her friends teach readers about the things they love most of all: the small frontier town of Miradero, all things horses, and the fun that comes with being with best friends! The PALs and other key characters from the hit Netflix show guide readers through pages of interactive quizzes about which of the PALs they are, recipes for horse-friendly cookies, easy-to-make crafts, and so much more! With nonfiction elements about horse care and plenty of playful games and activities, this guide is the perfect gift for Spirit Riding Free fans.





DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free © 2018 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.



