Spirit Riding Free: Lucky's Diary

Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free with this new series, written in diary format, featuring the innermost thoughts of Lucky Prescott as she adventures with her best friends, Pru and Abigail!





Dear Diary,





This summer is turning out to be so weird. After I broke Aunt Cora’s expensive glass bottle, I was sure I’d be working all summer just to buy her a new one. That’s when Pru, Abigail, and I decided to start our very own PALs Adventure Camp to earn some money and babysit youngsters around town! But now my con boy cousin, Julian, is visiting Miradero, and he left me to take care of his little brother, Oliver! I can’t tell if Oliver is a mini Julian-in-training or just a quiet kid, but one thing’s for sure: Julian is definitely up to his old tricks again….





More soon!

Lucky