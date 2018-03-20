Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Spirit Riding Free: Abigail's Diary

Spirit Riding Free: Abigail's Diary

by


Explore the world of DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free with this new series, written in diary format, featuring the innermost thoughts of Abigail Stone as she adventures with her best friends, Lucky and Pru!

Dear Diary,

Can you believe Lucky, Pru, and I finally made it to our first Frontier Fillies Jamboree? It’s going to be three whole days of riding, bonding, and tons of Fillies traditions! There are badges we can earn, but there’s one prize I’m most excited for…the Hungerford Heart. At the end of the Jamboree, everyone votes to give the trophy to the herd of Fillies who best uphold Frontier Fillies values. I KNOW my herd deserves it, but I don’t know if we stand a chance. My annoying little brother, Snips, has shown up, and he’s about to ruin EVERYTHING!

Wish us luck!
Abigail

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free ©2018 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780316413572

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
What's Inside

Meet The Author: Stacia Deutsch

Stacia Deutsch is the New York Times bestselling author of more than 300 children’s books. Her favorite books are mysteries, movie novelizations, time-travel adventures, and horse stories, of course! Stacia lives in California with her husband, two dogs, three kids, four horses, and a lot of wild bunnies. Visit her at http://www.staciadeutsch.com or find her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

