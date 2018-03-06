LUCKY'S GUIDE TO HORSES & FRIENDSHIP
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

LUCKY'S GUIDE TO HORSES & FRIENDSHIP

Activities include stencils, postcards, crafts, recipes, quizzes, games, and more!

by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Other book format / ISBN-13: 9780316418645

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: December 4th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Horses

PAGE COUNT: 96

Other book format
Join Spirit, Lucky, and the rest of the PALs in this interactive guidebook that includes a giant poster, stencils, postcards, crafts, recipes, quizzes, games, and more!

In this must-have guidebook, Lucky Prescott and her friends teach readers about the things they love most of all: the small frontier town of Miradero, all things horses, and the fun that comes with being with best friends! The PALs and other key characters from the hit Netflix show guide readers through pages of interactive quizzes about which of the PALs they are, recipes for horse-friendly cookies, easy-to-make crafts, and so much more! With nonfiction elements about horse care and plenty of playful games and activities, this guide is the perfect gift for Spirit Riding Free fans.

Buy Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Meet The Author: Stacia Deutsch

Stacia Deutsch is the New York Times bestselling author of more than 300 children’s books. Her favorite books are mysteries, movie novelizations, time-travel adventures, and horse stories, of course! Stacia lives in California with her husband, two dogs, three kids, four horses, and a lot of wild bunnies. Visit her at http://www.staciadeutsch.com or find her on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Discover More