Free shipping on orders $35+

What's a Disorganized Person to Do?
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

What's a Disorganized Person to Do?

by Stacey Platt

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 2, 2010. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 2, 2010

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781579653729

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Cleaning, Caretaking & Organizing

Description

An easy-to-read, idea-packed guide for anyone who wants to be more organized—and who doesn’t?

Everyone has overflowing closets and desk drawers, countertops loaded with kitchen gadgets, and overstuffed computer desktops. We dream of getting organized—but what’s a disorganized person to do? In this book, professional organizer Stacey Platt comes to the rescue with empowering ideas on putting and keeping things in order.

Like earlier titles in the series, such as the best-selling What’s a Cook to Do?, this book offers easy-to-scan and access solutions to everyday aggravations: How do you keep from misplacing your cell phone or house keys? What’s the best way to organize the fridge? How do you pack efficiently for a trip? This user-friendly book, illustrated with stylish, full-color photography, is up-to-date on the latest technologies for organizing everything from music to family photos.

Here are hundreds of ingenious solutions for gaining control of clutter so you can live happily in your space. There are quick solutions as well as one-hour projects—from organizing your emails so you can find your passwords to sorting the area under the bathroom sink—that readers can tackle, one weekend at a time, with big payoffs. From the kitchen to the home office, the bedroom closet to the car, this thoughtful guide will help readers carve out more space and more time.


What's Inside

Read More Read Less