Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
How to Pronounce Knife
Stories
A young nail tech at the local salon.Read More
A woman plucking feathers at a chicken processing plant.
A bus driver who takes other people’s kids to school.
A mother who works nights alongside her daughter harvesting worms.
A housewife learning English from daytime soap operas.
In her stunning debut, O. Henry Prize-winner Souvankham Thammavongsa captures the day-to-day lives of immigrants and refugees in a nameless city, illuminating their hopes, disappointments, love affairs, and above all, their pursuit of a place to belong.
Charging her spare, unsentimental prose with immense power, Thammavongsa has created a new poetics to honor characters struggling to find their bearings far from home, or shuttling between languages, cultures, and values.
Brutal, tender, and totally alive, How to Pronounce Knife confirms Thammavongsa as one of the most striking voices of her generation.
A woman plucking feathers at a chicken processing plant.
A bus driver who takes other people’s kids to school.
A mother who works nights alongside her daughter harvesting worms.
A housewife learning English from daytime soap operas.
In her stunning debut, O. Henry Prize-winner Souvankham Thammavongsa captures the day-to-day lives of immigrants and refugees in a nameless city, illuminating their hopes, disappointments, love affairs, and above all, their pursuit of a place to belong.
Charging her spare, unsentimental prose with immense power, Thammavongsa has created a new poetics to honor characters struggling to find their bearings far from home, or shuttling between languages, cultures, and values.
Brutal, tender, and totally alive, How to Pronounce Knife confirms Thammavongsa as one of the most striking voices of her generation.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"I love these stories. There's some fierce and steady activity in all of the sentences-something that makes them live, and makes them shift a little in meaning when you look at them again and they look back at you (or look beyond you)."
—Helen Oyeyemi, author of What is Not Yours is Not Yours and Gingerbread
—Helen Oyeyemi, author of What is Not Yours is Not Yours and Gingerbread
"Souvankham Thammavongsa writes with deep precision, wide-open spaces, and quiet, cool, emotionally devastating poise. There is not a moment off in these affecting stories."—Sheila Heti, author of How Should a Person Be and Motherhood