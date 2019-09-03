Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dad By My Side

Dad By My Side

by

The New York Times bestselling celebration of the father-child relationship from Instagram sensation Soosh is perfect for new dads and Father’s Day — now as a board book!

Whether they’re playing make-believe, teaching you new things, or warding off monsters under the bed, dads are always there when you need them.

Celebrate the special bond between dads and daughters in this charmingly illustrated story of a larger-than-life father and his adorable little girl that’s bursting with whimsy and love.


Genre:

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316438131

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Dad By My Side:
"Adorable...a universal story of endless family love."—Entertainment Weekly
"Endearing."—The Wall Street Journal
"With a dad like this by a child's side, there is little that cannot be accomplished."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"With great tenderness, Soosh conveys the many important roles that a father plays in a child's life--roles that can change from moment to moment."—Publishers Weekly
