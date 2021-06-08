Celebrate influential Latinas/Latinos/Latinxs in U.S. history with Nuestra América Memory Game, a fully-illustrated, bilingual matching game from the Smithsonian Latino Center.
- SPECIFICATIONS: This memory game includes 25 matched pairs of full-color cards (2 1/2 X 3 1/2 inches, 50 cards total, 25 portrait cards and 25 phrase cards) and an illustrated booklet in a two-piece, shrinkwrapped box.
- FULL-COLOR ILLUSTRATED PACKAGE: Gift-worthy package is printed in full-color (box, cards, booklet) and features beautiful portraits by artist Gloria Félix.
- BOOK INCLUDED: This set includes a fully illustrated 32-page, paperback booklet ( 3 1/4 X 4 3/4 inches) that highlights inspiring quotes and contributions from 25 Latina/o/xs throughout U.S. history, as well as game play instructions.
- BILINGUAL GAME: All game text, including rules, quotations, and profiles, is rendered in both English and Spanish.
- FEATURES 25 NOTABLE FIGURES: Sylvia Acevedo, Luis Walter Álvarez, Pura Belpré, Julia de Burgos, César Chávez, Sandra Cisneros, Roberto Clemente, Celia Cruz, Olga Custodio, Jaime Escalante, Emma González, Laurie Hernández, Juan Felipe Herrera, Dolores Huerta, Óscar de la Renta, Jennifer Lopez, Sylvia Mendez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, C. David Molina, Rita Moreno, Ellen Ochoa, Jorge Ramos, Sylvia Rivera, Maria Elena Salinas, and Sonia Sotomayor.
