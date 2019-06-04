Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Pocket Guru

The Pocket Guru

Guidance and mantras for spiritual awakening and emotional wisdom

by

Read by

From Dr. Siri Sat Nam, a licensed therapist who stars on Viceland’s The Therapist, The Pocket Guru offers emotional centeredness and mental peace. Using Dr. Siri’s calming style, the book presents listeners with 108 topics to focus on-including commitment, forgiveness, intimacy, and love-and mantras to help them find personal growth and fulfillment. Packed with wisdom on discovering spiritual harmony, meditative practices targeting 11 different aspects of self, and a simple format that invites listeners to dip in and out or listen to the book from start to finish, this is a rich source for deepening self-awareness.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Affirmations

On Sale: June 18th 2019

Price: $24.95 / $32.95 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781797201818

Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged

Praise

"The Pocket Guru is a treasure trove of inspiration, and makes an excellent gift! Highly recommended."—Midwest Book Review
