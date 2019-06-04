Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Pocket Guru
Guidance and mantras for spiritual awakening and emotional wisdom
From Dr. Siri Sat Nam, a licensed therapist who stars on Viceland’s The Therapist, The Pocket Guru offers emotional centeredness and mental peace. Using Dr. Siri’s calming style, the book presents listeners with 108 topics to focus on-including commitment, forgiveness, intimacy, and love-and mantras to help them find personal growth and fulfillment. Packed with wisdom on discovering spiritual harmony, meditative practices targeting 11 different aspects of self, and a simple format that invites listeners to dip in and out or listen to the book from start to finish, this is a rich source for deepening self-awareness.Read More
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Pocket Guru is a treasure trove of inspiration, and makes an excellent gift! Highly recommended."—Midwest Book Review