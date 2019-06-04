From Dr. Siri Sat Nam, a licensed therapist who stars on Viceland’s The Therapist, The Pocket Guru offers emotional centeredness and mental peace. Using Dr. Siri’s calming style, the book presents listeners with 108 topics to focus on-including commitment, forgiveness, intimacy, and love-and mantras to help them find personal growth and fulfillment. Packed with wisdom on discovering spiritual harmony, meditative practices targeting 11 different aspects of self, and a simple format that invites listeners to dip in and out or listen to the book from start to finish, this is a rich source for deepening self-awareness.