A Game of Birds and Wolves
The Ingenious Young Women Whose Secret Board Game Helped Win World War II
The triumphant story of a small group of female volunteers who, alongside a retired British naval captain, devised a winning strategy to defeat the Nazi U-boats and deliver a decisive victory in the Battle of the Atlantic
By 1941, Winston Churchill had come to believe that the outcome of World War II rested on the battle for the Atlantic. Operation Raspberry, or “The Game,” was devised by Captain Gilbert Roberts and a group of eight WRENS (Women’s Royal Naval Service) assigned to his team in an attempt to stop the devastating success of the German U-boats and turn the tide of World War II. Played on a linoleum floor divided into painted squares, model ships were moved across this make-believe ocean in a manner reminiscent of the childhood game, Battleship.
Combining rich novelistic accounts with extensive research and interviews, Simon Parkin describes for the first time the role that women played in developing the Allied strategy which won World War II. Told with unforgettable cinematic detail and larger-than-life characters, A GAME OF BIRDS AND WOLVES is a heart-wrenching story of ingenuity, dedication and perseverance, bringing to life the incredible sacrifice required to defeat the Nazis at sea.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A magnificent look at a war game that mattered most: how to out fox the Nazi's dreaded U-boats. Told with poetic mastery, Simon Parkin's A Game of Birds and Wolves unveils the story of Operation Raspberry, how eight young women and a retired naval captain found the key to winning the Battle of the Atlantic on a giant board game played on a linoleum floor."—Annie Jacobsen, author of the Pulitzer Prize finalist The Pentagon's Brain
"A hugely enjoyable and exciting book. It is fascinating to read about this little-known aspect of the war which made such a massive difference to the outcome. A compelling and important new story, lucidly and humanely told."—Roland Philipps, author of A Spy Named Orphan: The Enigma of Donald Maclean
"This is the riveting true story of war, amazing women, and one of the most important games in history. Read it here before some film producer makes a mess of it."—Tom Mouat MBE, Simulation and Modelling Technology School, Defence Academy of the United Kingdom