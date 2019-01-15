Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sabotage

Sabotage

by

by

Illustrated by

The third caper is the zaniest yet for Beatrice Zinker, the irrepressible third grader who marches to the beat of her own drum–and does her best thinking upside down!

With several successful Operation Upside missions under their belts, Beatrice, her best friend Lenny, and Sam have made quite a name for themselves–they’re the people who remind you there are infinite upsides to being yourself. But suddenly the unthinkable occurs–an imposter delivers an imitation Upside Award that could only be give by Beatrice, Lenny, or Sam!

As Beatrice hunts for clues to the culprit, Lenny suspects one of their own. Will they solve the mystery before Operation Upside becomes a fraud and is ruined once and for all? Or is the situation much bigger than any of them imagines?

This highly illustrated chapter book series that’s perfect for emerging readers celebrates a creative, compassionate kid who’s fully herself and inspires others to embrace their individuality, again and again.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9781484767405

PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER

2018 Junior Library Guild Selection
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER: INCOGNITO

2018 Junior Library Guild Selection
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER: INCOGNITO

"Beatrice Zinker is a positive model for conflict resolution, third-grade style."—Kirkus Reviews
Beatrice Zinker, Upside Down Thinker