Incognito
Beatrice Zinker’s top-secret plan, Operation Upside, is finally in full swing! And she’s REALLY EXCITED ABOUT IT! But when Beatrice impulsively awards her teacher, Mrs. Tamarack, an UPSIDE of her own-with the words Most Strict lettered in gold-the team has to put the entire mission on hold to avoid suspicion.
Lying low isn’t exactly Beatrice’s strong suit . . . and her classmate Wes desperately needs to be recognized. When Wes’s certificate falls into the wrong hands, Beatrice and her best friend, Lenny, must find a way once again, to save Operation Upside-and themselves-from big trouble.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER
"I fell in love with the unsinkable Beatrice Zinker-an unflappable, creative, and funny problem-solver with a big heart."—Ann M. Martin, New York Times bestselling author and Caldecott Honor winner
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER
"Fresh and fun!"—Sara Pennypacker, New York Times bestselling author of the Clementine series
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER
"Beatrice Zinker is a kinder, gentler Judy Moody. . . . A kind child in a book for middle-grade readers? There's no downside to that."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER
"While there are many titles that feature realistic stories about young characters dealing with the problems of friendship and family, Beatrice stands tall among her contemporaries. Readers will appreciate the heart, humor, and clever storytelling in the upside down adventures of Beatrice Zinker. Illustrations on nearly every page make this ideal for children transitioning to chapter books. . . . A great choice for fans of Beverly Cleary and Sarah Pennypacker."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER
"A swift pace, brief chapters, and subtle repetition make this a solid choice for newly independent readers, while Ramona fans and other nonconformists will find good company with Beatrice."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER
"Fans of free spirits such as Judy Moody and Dory Fantasmagory are a natural audience for this promising series kickoff."—Publishers Weekly
PRAISE FOR BEATRICE ZINKER, UPSIDE DOWN THINKER
"This hilarious family and school adventure will have readers laughing, but also recognizing how misunderstandings can challenge friendships. . . . Fans who love Beverly Cleary's Ramona Quimby will certainly be attracted to Beatrice."—Booklist Online
