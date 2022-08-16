Free shipping on orders $35+

Collectible Teapot Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Collectible Teapot Wall Calendar 2023

A Tea Obsessive's Dream Come True

by Shax Riegler

by Workman Calendars

Photographs by Evi Abeler

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 14, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 14, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516230

Genre

Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Porcelain & China

Description

A tea obsessive’s dream come true.

Gathering for afternoon tea is a respite, a ritual, and a true delight for all who partake, this is a tribute to the tradition and the exquisite teapots at its center. Each month features a beautifully arranged tea table spread with dainty, delicious treats and a tea set perfect for the occasion. A Valentine’s Day tea features a romantic bouquet and a gilded teapot adorned with pink roses. A tea set painted with lemons sets a sunny mood for a springtime interlude. And a gorgeous coral-themed stoneware teapot is ideal for summers at the shore. The photographs are accompanied by detailed captions about the featured tea sets, plus fascinating history and lore. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less