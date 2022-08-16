Collectible Teapot Wall Calendar 2023

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 14, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A tea obsessive’s dream come true.



Gathering for afternoon tea is a respite, a ritual, and a true delight for all who partake, this is a tribute to the tradition and the exquisite teapots at its center. Each month features a beautifully arranged tea table spread with dainty, delicious treats and a tea set perfect for the occasion. A Valentine’s Day tea features a romantic bouquet and a gilded teapot adorned with pink roses. A tea set painted with lemons sets a sunny mood for a springtime interlude. And a gorgeous coral-themed stoneware teapot is ideal for summers at the shore. The photographs are accompanied by detailed captions about the featured tea sets, plus fascinating history and lore. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

