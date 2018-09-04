Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Croatia & Slovenia
Sun-drenched villages and warm beaches, thick forests and snow-capped mountains: Immerse yourself in a postcard come to life with Moon Croatia & Slovenia. Inside you’ll find:
- Flexible itineraries from one week in each country to two weeks in both, including a side trip to Montenegro, plus how to make the most of short stays in Zagreb, Dubrovnik, and Ljubljana
- Strategic advice for history buffs, outdoor adventurers, foodies, island-hoppers, families with kids and more
- Suggestions for a Dalmatian Islands getaway and other day trips to escape the city crowds
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Go truffle hunting in Istria or taste homemade vintages on an ancient wine route. Walk along the creamy stone and red-tiled roofs inside Dubrovnik’s 15th-century walls or wander through Ljubljana’s historic Tivoli Park. Leave crowded beaches behind and hire a boat to explore lesser-known islands. Wind your way up snowy Mount Sljeme, hike to caves and waterfalls in Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park or go rafting in Slovenia’s Soca River
- Expert insight on when to go, what to do, and where to stay from former Zagreb local Shann Fountain Alipour
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each country
- Handy tools such as visa information, Croatian, Slovenian, and Montenegrin phrasebooks, and insider tips for traveling with children, as a senior, and more
Experience Croatia & Slovenia your way with Moon’s practical tips and local insight.
