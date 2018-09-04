Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Croatia & Slovenia

Sun-drenched villages and warm beaches, thick forests and snow-capped mountains: Immerse yourself in a postcard come to life with Moon Croatia & Slovenia. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries from one week in each country to two weeks in both, including a side trip to Montenegro, plus how to make the most of short stays in Zagreb, Dubrovnik, and Ljubljana
  • Strategic advice for history buffs, outdoor adventurers, foodies, island-hoppers, families with kids and more
  • Suggestions for a Dalmatian Islands getaway and other day trips to escape the city crowds
  • Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Go truffle hunting in Istria or taste homemade vintages on an ancient wine route. Walk along the creamy stone and red-tiled roofs inside Dubrovnik’s 15th-century walls or wander through Ljubljana’s historic Tivoli Park. Leave crowded beaches behind and hire a boat to explore lesser-known islands. Wind your way up snowy Mount Sljeme, hike to caves and waterfalls in Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park or go rafting in Slovenia’s Soca River
  • Expert insight on when to go, what to do, and where to stay from former Zagreb local Shann Fountain Alipour
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each country
  • Handy tools such as visa information, Croatian, Slovenian, and Montenegrin phrasebooks, and insider tips for traveling with children, as a senior, and more
Experience Croatia & Slovenia your way with Moon’s practical tips and local insight.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Eastern

On Sale: June 25th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 528

ISBN-13: 9781640493476

