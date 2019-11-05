Sesame Street Magnetic Refrigerator Pad

This magnetic refrigerator pad keeps track of all of your lists and to-dos — from grocery lists to RSVPs — with the help of Sesame Street’s The Count!

Peeking out from the corner of this bold, bright memo pad, this iconic character adds a touch of whimsy to day-to-day tasks. Printed in full-color on uncoated paper, this pad includes an attachable magnetic backing, making it even easier to keep all of your lists close at hand.