Sesame Street Christmas Treasury
Tis the season to be jolly and what better way to celebrate Christmas than with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and friends! In this delightful storybook collection (featuring 29 stories and poems), Sesame Street fans will be able to sing Christmas carols with their favorite Sesame characters, help Cookie Monster bake delicious Christmas cookies, spread holiday hugs with Elmo, meet Santa Claus with Big Bird, and celebrate the holidays with classic poems reimagined with all your friends on Sesame Street. Share the magic of the season with your family and friends by snuggling up with Sesame Street Christmas Treasury and a warm mug of cocoa.
