Sesame Street Big Book of Elmo
Sesame Street Big Book of Elmo

A Treasury of Stories

by

ISBN-13: 9780762494477

$14.99

September 3rd 2019

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Monsters

288

Hardcover
Cuddle up for storytime with your favorite furry monster, Elmo! Elmo has a lot of stories to share with his friends. Come along with him as he learns his ABCs and visits both the doctor and the dentist. Help Elmo chase butterflies around his classroom, be brave with him at a spooky sleepover, and see how he feels about his very first babysitter. Fourteen stories provide hours of fun with Elmo and all his friends on Sesame Street.

