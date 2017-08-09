Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sesame Street Baby Book
My First Three Years
Sesame Street‘s beloved characters invite new parents to celebrate their child’s first three years in this beautiful baby book. A thoughtful journal layout provides space to record important milestones in each month of year one, and guided prompts collect treasured memories through the toddler years. Sesame Street Baby Book: My First Three Years marks every unforgettable moment from first steps to favorite foods, and captures special family moments with blank pages for photos, footprints, hospital bracelets, shower invitations, and more.
