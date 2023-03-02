Detach — Let go of your ABCs (Assumptions, Biases, Certainty)

— Let go of your ABCs (Assumptions, Biases, Certainty) Intend — Prepare your mindset and environment

— Prepare your mindset and environment Value — See the dignity of every person—including yourself!

— See the dignity of every person—including yourself! Embrace — Welcome the hard times in life as a catalyst for connection and transformation

Did you know that curiosity is your superpower? Though we often think of being curious as a personality trait, it’s actually the foundation of our capacity for connection, growth, and healing. And at a moment when tensions over race, religion, age, gender identity, rights, economic status, and more have fractured our lives and relationships, curiosity is our most potent antidote.In this practical manifesto, Shigeoka takes readers on a four-phase journey to deep curiosity, showing us how to strengthen this fundamental human skill through his DIVE model—Detach, Intend, Value, Embrace—and build the courage be transformed by the people, places, and experiences we encounter.Through more than fifteen actionable tools, readers will enhance their capacity to:Whether you’re struggling to connect with a loved one across political divides or just want to build more trusting, productive relationships at work,is a must-read for our times.