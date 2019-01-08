Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sacred Rest
Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity
Staying busy is easy. Staying well rested-now there’s a challenge.
How can you keep your energy, happiness, creativity, and relationships fresh and thriving in the midst of never-ending family demands, career pressures, and the stress of everyday life? In SACRED REST, Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith, a board-certified internal medicine doctor, reveals why rest can no longer remain optional.
Dr. Dalton-Smith shares seven types of rest she has found lacking in the lives of those she encounters in her clinical practice and research-physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, sensory, social, creative-and why a deficiency in any one of these types of rest can have unfavorable effects on your health, happiness, relationships, creativity, and productivity. SACRED REST combines the science of rest, the spirituality of rest, the gifts of rest, and the resulting fruit of rest. It shows rest as something sacred, valuable, and worthy of our respect.
By combining scientific research with personal stories, spiritual insight, and practical next steps, SACRED REST gives the weary permission to embrace rest, set boundaries, and seek sanctuary without any guilt, shame, or fear.
"Once you get a taste of a well-rested life, nothing else will satisfy." That quote is a nibble of the masterpiece you will feast on in Saundra-Dalton Smith's book SACRED REST. Through a well-balanced weaving of her life's stories, substantiated research, and inspired selection of Scriptures, Saundra has created a perfect mix for challenging each reader to find their place of rest. I highly recommend this book as it's chock full of practical tips and you'll want to buy ten more for your family and friends, or use it for a book club or Bible Study."—Heidi McLaughlin, international speaker and author of Restless for More, Sand to Pearls, and Beauty Unleashed
"Dr. Dalton-Smith has redefined the word REST! In a world with constant "Cerebral Background Noise" you need this book to learn how to set up rest boundaries for you and your family. I love her assessments for the reader to see where there might be a need for more rest, not just in sleep, but in the area of mental, spiritual and CREATIVE rest! I learned so much in this book, I look forward to sharing it with ALL my patients."—Dr. Angie Welikala, CEO, Founder of Healing Agents International. HealingAgents.org