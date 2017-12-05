Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2018

THE OTHER SISTER

Two sisters. One murder plan.
 
An intense psychological thriller full of family secrets, perfect for readers of The Woman in the Window and Watch Me Disappear.
Everyone thought reckless, troubled Geraldine Monroe was the bad sister-especially when she fled town after her mother's death twenty-five years ago.
But people don't know the truth.
Marie Monroe knows. She was there for their father's cruel punishments, the constant manipulation, the lies. Everyone thinks she's the perfect daughter-patient and kind, and above all obedient. No one would suspect her of anything. Especially not murder.
Now Geraldine's home again, and she and Marie have united in a plan for the ultimate revenge. But when old secrets and new fears clash, everyone is pushed to the breaking point . . . and the sisters will learn that they can't trust anyone-not even each other.

Meet The Author: Sarah Zettel

Sarah Zettel is an award-winning author. She has written more than thirty novels and multiple short stories over the past twenty-five years, in addition to hiking, cooking, stitching all the things, marrying a rocket scientist, and raising a rapidly growing son.

"Sarah Zettel's The Other Sister is as dark and twisted as they come; a compelling and sinister psychological thriller in which every character is deeply flawed, their desire for revenge understandable and relatable. With its intricate web of secrets long buried, readers won't be able to stop turning the pages!"—Karen Dionne, internationally bestselling author of The Marsh King's Daughter
"An exhilarating ride full of twists and turns, this page-turner will leave you guessing until the very end!"—Steena Homes, New York Times bestselling author of The Forgotten Ones
"The story of Geraldine's return to her roots is vividly told... [for] readers looking for something to follow Jeanette Walls' nonfiction The Glass Castle."

Booklist
"An excellent psychological thriller that's filled with dark family secrets and plenty of intrigue."— New York Journal of Books
"An unexpected and entertaining read."—The Michigan Daily
Two sisters who couldn’t be more different come together to plan a shocking revenge in this “addicting” (Hello Giggles) domestic thriller.

On Sale: August 28th 2018

Price: $26 / $34 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781538760901

