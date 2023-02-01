Free shipping on orders $35+
Best Little Book of Birds
The Cascade Range and Columbia River Gorge
Description
A practical, pocket-sized, and beginner-friendly guide to birding in the Gorge!
The Cascade Range is teeming with scores of beautiful birds, and the Best Little Book of Birds: The Cascade Range and Columbia River Gorge will help you find them. From the White-headed Woodpecker and the American Dipper to the Pacific Wren and Townsend's Warbler, this easy-to-use book will help you identify more than 100 commonly occurring birds that help make the Cascade region the natural wonder that it is. An emphasis on best practices and habitat sustainability help empower conservation and ensure that birding in this area will be possible for years to come. Perfect for budding and experienced birders alike, this sleek and compact guide is the ideal travel companion for every trip.
