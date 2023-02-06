Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

AKA Lucy
AKA Lucy

The Dynamic and Determined Life of Lucille Ball

by Sarah Royal

Foreword by Amy Poehler

Hardcover

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762484263

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

Description

This stunning package offers a rich, intimate, and highly entertaining look at the remarkable life and work of the television pioneer, the First Lady of Comedy, the legend, Lucille Ball—AKA Lucy.
 
Full of fresh perspective, gorgeously designed, and richly informative, this is a book on Lucille Ball like none other. With profiles spotlighting the many different faces and facets of the woman, AKA Lucy details how Ball changed the face of comedy and the entertainment industry. It sheds new light on the star's history, from her childhood through hard-scrabble days trying to make it in show business, falling head over heels in love and embarking on one of the great romances of the twentieth century before becoming the biggest star in the world, a pioneer in television, and an icon for the ages. Filled with photos and highlighted by bright illustration and design, this is a volume almost as vivid and entertaining as the woman herself.

AKA Lucy is officially authorized by the estate of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

