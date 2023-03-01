Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Pride Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
A Celebration of LGBTQIA+ History and Community
Description
Every day Is a great day to celebrate Pride.
From author, speaker, and activist Sarah Prager, this calendar features a year of fascinating facts, personal profiles, milestones, quizzes, and more—shining a light on progress made, work still to be done, and the enduring legacy of activism. Mobilizing moments, including the arrest of the “Brunswick Four” in Toronto, Canada, in 1974. Reading Is Fundamental—be sure to add Virginia Woolf’s Orlando to your list. Plus Lavender Lexicon, Show Me a Sign, Out of History’s Closet, and Welcome to the Gayborhood: While in Tokyo, stop by the Ni-chome district, said to have the highest concentration of gay bars in the world. “For years I tried to put myself in a box, and it frustrated me, so I had to let go and let the universe take its course.”—Actor and singer Billy Porter
Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.
