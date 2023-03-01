Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Pride: A Celebration of LGBTQIA+ History and Community Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
by Sarah Prager

by Workman Calendars

Calendar
Calendar

On Sale

Aug 15, 2023

Page Count

640 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519330

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Social History

Description

Celebrate Pride every day! 
Written by Sarah Prager—author, speaker, and creator of the app Quist, who has dedicated her life to raising awareness of LGBTQIA+ history—this calendar is a fascinating mix of facts, profiles, milestones, quizzes, vocabulary, and more. Meet trailblazing people like the Reverend Dr. Ellen Barrett, an outspoken gay and lesbian rights advocate and the first out lesbian to be ordained as an Episcopal priest in 1977. Landmark places to add to your itinerary, like New York City’s vibrant Greenwich Village. And inspiring quotes: “Being gay has taught me tolerance, compassion, and humility. It has shown me limitless possibilities of living.”writer Armistead Maupin. Printed on responsibly sourced paper and 100% recyclable.

 

