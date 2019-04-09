how to say no without being an a**hole





Are you burnt out from taking on more than you can handle or accepting less than you deserve? Tired of giving in instead of sticking up for yourself? Sick of saying yes all the time? You’re gonna love F*CK NO!





No is an acceptable answer, and it’s time to start using it. Whether you’re a people-pleaser, overachiever, pushover, or have serious FOMO, bestselling “anti-guru” Sarah Knight helps you muster the gumption to say what you really mean without being really mean–or burning out for fear of missing out.





Life can be so much better when you say No with confidence–and without guilt, fear, or regret. F*ck No! delivers practical strategies that give you the power to decline, and concrete examples that put the words right into your mouth. You’ll discover: