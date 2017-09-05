Inventing Ourselves

How an adolescent brain differs from those of children and adults

Why problem-free kids can turn into challenging teens

What drives the excessive risk-taking and all-consuming relationships common among teenagers

And why many mental illnesses — depression, addiction, schizophrenia — present during these formative years

The brain creates every feeling, emotion, and desire we experience, and stores every one of our memories. And yet, until very recently, scientists believed our brains were fully developed from childhood on. Now, thanks to imaging technology that enables us to look inside the living human brain at all ages, we know that this isn’t so. Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, one of the world’s leading researchers into adolescent neurology, explains precisely what is going on in the complex and fascinating brains of teenagers — namely that the brain goes on developing and changing right through adolescence–with profound implications for the adults these young people will become.Drawing from cutting-edge research, including her own, Blakemore shows:Blakemore’s discoveries have transformed our understanding of the teenage mind, with consequences for law, education policy and practice, and, most of all, parents.