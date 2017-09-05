Inventing Ourselves
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Inventing Ourselves

The Secret Life of the Teenage Brain

by Sarah-Jayne Blakemore

Public Affairs Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781610397315

USD: $27  /  CAD: $35.5

ON SALE: May 15th 2018

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Developmental / Adolescent

PAGE COUNT: 256

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback
A tour through the groundbreaking science behind the enigmatic, but crucial, brain developments of adolescence and how those translate into teenage behavior

The brain creates every feeling, emotion, and desire we experience, and stores every one of our memories. And yet, until very recently, scientists believed our brains were fully developed from childhood on. Now, thanks to imaging technology that enables us to look inside the living human brain at all ages, we know that this isn’t so. Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, one of the world’s leading researchers into adolescent neurology, explains precisely what is going on in the complex and fascinating brains of teenagers — namely that the brain goes on developing and changing right through adolescence–with profound implications for the adults these young people will become.

Drawing from cutting-edge research, including her own, Blakemore shows:
  • How an adolescent brain differs from those of children and adults
  • Why problem-free kids can turn into challenging teens
  • What drives the excessive risk-taking and all-consuming relationships common among teenagers
  • And why many mental illnesses — depression, addiction, schizophrenia — present during these formative years


Blakemore’s discoveries have transformed our understanding of the teenage mind, with consequences for law, education policy and practice, and, most of all, parents.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less