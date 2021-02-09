Where There's a Whisk
Where There's a Whisk

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762496815

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Cooking & Food

PAGE COUNT: 400

Life is what you bake it.

Peyton Sinclaire wants nothing more than to escape her life as a diner waitress in her small, North Florida town and attend culinary school. Top Teen Chef, Food TV's new show that pairs reality TV drama with a fast-paced culinary competition, is her ticket out of her boring future. It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make her dreams come true and Peyton is determined to prove to herself, and the world, that where you're born does not determine where you can go. However, once on the show, Peyton quickly discovers that there is more to the competition than just a well-seasoned dish. 

As things start to heat up on and off the set, Peyton will have to prove to the judges that she deserves to win while trying to untangle what is real and what is scripted drama, and decide what she is willing to risk to win before her dreams end up on the chopping block.

Praise for Sarah J. Schmitt and It's a Wonderful Death

"Fun, funny, and full of life."
--Kirkus
"Told in RJ's snarky voice, this delightful debut encompasses elements of A Christmas Carol, It's a Wonderful Life, and Gayle Foreman's If I Stay (2009), while still being unique. . . . The message of standing up to opposition -- whether for yourself or for others -- is an important life lesson that readers learn alongside RJ. Her story compellingly demonstrates that significance comes from the quality (not quantity) of one's life."—--Booklist
"Schmitt's smart, funny novel will keep readers entertained as they follow R.J. on her redemptive path from 'self-absorbed princess' to someone more capable of kindness, while perhaps contemplating their own actions and choices. R.J.'s sarcastic sense of humor sharply counterbalances touching moments as she learns how to live more generously."
--Publishers Weekly
"Full of snark and morality, RJ is a teen girl that many readers will relate to and enjoy getting to know. It is a story of the ultimate takedown of a popular mean girl, but it is then incredibly encouraging. Readers will love RJ's sarcasm and will laugh out loud at some of the depictions of the afterworld. (Who knew Death Himself would be kind of cute?) A book that could have easily become preachy gives just the right amount of redemption. Even though most readers will be dissatisfied with the ending, it is a great addition to any library serving teens."—--VOYA
