The Summer Sisters
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Three sisters search to reunite their family and find love along the way in this heartwarming, multi-generational novel—fans of Lori Foster and Maisey Yates won't be able to resist this author's "unputdownable, unforgettable stories from the heart" (Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author).
The Buchanan sisters share everything—including their inherited Juniper Inn. But when their mother won’t let go of a decades-long feud with their Aunt Sassy to attend the inn’s grand re-opening, the sisters decide a family reunion is long overdue.
Youngest sister Rose is determined to put together an extravagant celebration. Only she needs to convince a certain surly hardware store owner to help finish the inn’s renovations.
After a heartbreaking end to her marriage, Dahlia and her kids are just starting to rebuild their lives. Dahlia’s even considering opening herself up to love again, but will that upset the stability she’s worked so hard to give her children?
Sassy McGrath has never stopped missing her sister, Lillian, and though they’ve both been too stubborn to reconcile, some shocking news might finally change everything. As family bonds are tested, will these two very different generations of women find the strength to believe in themselves and each other?
Praise
Praise
"This is sure to win readers’ hearts."—Publishers Weekly
"Sara Richardson writes unputdownable, unforgettable stories from the heart."—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author
"With wit and warmth, Sara Richardson creates heartfelt stories you can't put down."—Lori Foster, New York Times bestselling author
"Fill your favorite mug with hot chocolate and whipped cream as you savor this wonderful holiday story of family reunited and dreams finally fulfilled. I loved it!"—Sherryl Woods, #1 New York Times bestselling author, on Home for the Holidays
"You'll want to stay home for the holidays with this satisfying Christmas read."—Sheila Roberts, USA Today bestselling author, on Home for the Holidays
"The pace is fast, the setting's charming, and the love scenes are delicious. Fans of cowboy romance are sure to be captivated."—Publishers Weekly on First Kiss with a Cowboy