Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Clementine

Clementine

by

Illustrated by


Clementine is having not so good of a week.
  • On Monday she’s sent to the principal’s office for cutting off Margaret’s hair.
  • Tuesday, Margaret’s mother is mad at her.
  • Wednesday, she’s sent to the principal?again.
  • Thursday, Margaret stops speaking to her.
  • Friday starts with yucky eggs and gets worse.
  • And by Saturday, even her mother is mad at her.
Okay, fine. Clementine is having a DISASTROUS week.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Friendship

On Sale: May 13th 2013

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781423141396

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

A Clementine Book